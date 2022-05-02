There is much to look forward to when springs arrives. Daily hours of sunlight increase while temperatures continue to climb. Blooming flowers and leaves budding on trees also add some awe-inspiring color back into the landscape. Even though there's much to enjoy about spring, one side effect of so much foliage in bloom is the return of seasonal spring allergies.
Many people find they cannot enjoy the sunshine and balmy temperatures of spring because of seasonal allergies. Hayfever, or allergic rhinitis, is a common spring allergy. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology indicates allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. The Aerobiology Research Laboratories says allergens in the air across Canada have been rising in many cities over the last 15 years.
While there is no cure for seasonal allergies, there are steps individuals can take to live with them more comfortably.
• Stay indoors on dry, windy days. ItÕs better to go outside after it rains, which clears pollen from the air.
• The ACAAI urges individuals to modify indoor environments to keep allergens out. An HEPA filter in HVAC systems can better trap spores.
• Consider vacations near the ocean or other bodies of water, as pollen counts tend to be lower in these areas.
• Delegate lawn mowing and other tasks that involve stirring up allergens to someone else. If you must do gardening and landscaping, wear a face mask to filter out some allergens.
• Close windows or doors when pollen counts are especially high.
• Wash hair and clothes when coming indoors to rinse out allergens that would transfer to pillowcases or furniture.
• Speak to an allergist who can recommend medications or other treatments that can improve seasonal allergies. Corticosteroids reduce inflammation and antihistamines can help reduce sneezing or itchy eyes.
Seasonal allergies are a potential pitfall of the spring season. However, there are remedies that can help alleviate the suffering.
