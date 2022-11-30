The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those who have experienced a loss, but they also can provide opportunities to work through grief, experience some comfort and bring about renewed strength and hope.
The holiday season can be difficult for a multitude of reasons, but it can be especially hard for people who are grieving a loss. Whether a special loved one or beloved pet has passed away or someone or something important has exited their lives, people grieve for what was once a constant that is no longer.
“Loss is an umbrella term referring to the ways that people, places, pets or something else special to us depart from our lives, causing deep feelings of distress,” said Marissa Dunkerley, LCSW, who works as a behavioral health therapist for Liberty Hospital primary care clinics. “People may miss what past holidays looked like, and the loss of an ‘ideal holiday’ experience can bring about feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation.”
Dunkerley suggests the first step in coping with grief at the holidays is acknowledging the challenges of celebrating.
“People may feel obligated to celebrate special days to make others happy, but remember that the choice is yours,” she said. “It is important to ignore pressure from others to participate and choose only who you want to spend time with and what you want to do. No one should feel guilty about making the best choices for him or herself.”
Finding a personal and meaningful way to acknowledge the grief can help bring a positive focus to a holiday. Dunkerley suggests lighting a candle, placing a special memento, having a moment of silence or offering a toast. While nothing may change the presence of grief, acknowledging a deep felt loss can help make the experience more bearable.
Once a person decides how they plan to celebrate a holiday, it is important to communicate that choice to others so everyone has realistic expectations. Having a discussion in advance about how to carry on a long-standing family tradition, such as putting up the Christmas tree or lighting the menorah, will allow everyone to be on the same page and avoid a misunderstanding.
“Remember that everyone grieves differently, so it is important to be patient with others and understand there is no right or wrong way to do it,” Dunkerley said. “Talking through different points of view and different approaches to celebrating in advance can allow families to compromise and find suitable ways to honor everyone’s feelings and provide an opportunity to get through the day more easily.”
If holiday grief becomes overwhelming, Dunkerley suggests reaching out to a primary care provider to talk about community resources that are available as well as a referral to a grief counselor.
