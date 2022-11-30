Mom/Daughter Grieving

The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those who have experienced a loss, but they also can provide opportunities to work through grief, experience some comfort and bring about renewed strength and hope.

 Metro Creative

The holiday season can be difficult for a multitude of reasons, but it can be especially hard for people who are grieving a loss. Whether a special loved one or beloved pet has passed away or someone or something important has exited their lives, people grieve for what was once a constant that is no longer.

“Loss is an umbrella term referring to the ways that people, places, pets or something else special to us depart from our lives, causing deep feelings of distress,” said Marissa Dunkerley, LCSW, who works as a behavioral health therapist for Liberty Hospital primary care clinics. “People may miss what past holidays looked like, and the loss of an ‘ideal holiday’ experience can bring about feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation.”

