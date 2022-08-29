Fall hiking pic.jpg

Enjoy the outdoors with safety in mind with thoughtful safety planning including knowing your physical limits and remembering to pack a first-aid kit. 

People venture into the great outdoors for many different reasons. The Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act was developed in part to analyze the outdoor recreation economy of the United States. In 2018, its report showed outdoor recreation contributed more than $412 billion to the U.S. economy and 4.5 million jobs.

The outdoors became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor areas were safer places to gather and made it easier to gather without compromising social distancing guidelines. Since then, nature has continued to provide the space and respite people need.

