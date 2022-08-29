People venture into the great outdoors for many different reasons. The Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act was developed in part to analyze the outdoor recreation economy of the United States. In 2018, its report showed outdoor recreation contributed more than $412 billion to the U.S. economy and 4.5 million jobs.
The outdoors became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor areas were safer places to gather and made it easier to gather without compromising social distancing guidelines. Since then, nature has continued to provide the space and respite people need.
As people continue to venture outdoors, it is important to do so safely. Yale Medicine says serious medical conditions and severe injuries can occur in the wilderness. Preparation is key to avoid such scenarios.
Check the weather
Know what the weather will be when spending time in the great outdoors. Hikers or those engaged in other activities should have a way to protect themselves from rain and lightning strikes or being caught in cold weather for a long time. Appropriate clothing and a tarp or another temporary shelter can be crucial.
Take a first aid kit along
The first aid kit should be stocked with the basics for routine medical issues like cuts, burns or insect bites. For serious outdoors people, a lightweight splint can immobilize a sprain or broken bone. Outfit the kit depending on the activity. Consult with a medical professional or park ranger about what to bring.
Leave a plan with someone
Much in the way a pilot files a flight plan, people spending time outdoors should create their own travel plans and leave the details with someone at home. The plan should list who is going, where everyone will be and the expected time away. This way if the group is not heard from in a set period of time, the person at home will know where to begin the search.
Respect plants and animals
Injuries can occur from encounters with flora and fauna. Do not handle or consume wild plants without knowing that they are safe. Do not approach or feed wild animals. Store food up and away from tents so that bears and other animals will not be lured to your campsite.
Practice fire safety
The conservation organization Wild Virginia urges outdoor lovers to follow fire safety guidelines. Do not create a fire beneath overhanging branches or anywhere other items may catch fire. Use a ring of sand or stones to contain the campfire. Never light a fire if the fire danger rating is high. Parks usually post wildfire risk charts that will indicate if fires are off limits. Always fully extinguish a fire before leaving the area, and check that the ashes are no longer smoldering.
Know limits
Each individual should know his or her medical history and physical limitations and keep them in mind when planning days outdoors. Spending time outdoors presents plenty of opportunities for enjoyment, especially when people take safety measures into consideration.
