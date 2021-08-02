LIBERTY — Despite the pandemic in 2020, children’s author and Liberty's Jody Jensen Shaffer continued writing and finding success in the publishing world.
Last year, she had two books published. The first was released in January 2020, “Emergency Kittens,” from Doubleday/Random House. The book looks at a trio of furry, gentle superheroes who come to the rescue with their incredible cuteness when the going gets tough: the cuddly, super-cute, full-on feline charm of Mimi, Twee-Twee and Adorbs. The book was illustrated by Dave Mottram.
Shaffer also continued work for the "Who Was" series. She penned “Who is Jackie Chan?,” a biography of the martial artist turned actor. The series is an award-winning nonfiction title for mid-grade readers, she said.
This year started with Shaffer’s first two titles in the "Bear and Friends" series, which launched in April with “Where is Bear?” and “A House for Mouse.” These books are for early readers through Highlights Press, the group behind "Highlights" magazines for children.
Two additional titles featuring the same characters will release in September, and the final two books in the series will publish in spring 2022. These Level P early readers illustrated by Clair Rossiter, incorporate hidden pictures and puzzles appropriate for those just learning to read, Shaffer said.
“Children represent the best in all of us,” she said. “Writing for kids is a privilege and an honor. Plus, it's so much fun!”
Shaffer's work is available on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.