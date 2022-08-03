LIBERTY — The Liberty Education Foundation supports Liberty Public Schools’ Back to School Student Assistance event, hosted by district social workers, said Tanna Campbell, foundation executive director.
Through their Liberty Cares Fund, the foundation provides 250 backpacks and seeks donations of school supplies to fill each bag. Supplies can be donated at the District Administration Center, 8 Victory Lane, in Liberty, through Friday, Aug. 12. Gift cards in $25 increments are also accepted to share with families to purchase shoes, Campbell said.
In addition to this effort, the Liberty Cares Fund partners with district social workers to support families through an emergency assistance fund, a necessities closet and is committed to relieving student meal debt on an annual basis. To support this program, donate online at libertyeducationfoundation.org/libertycares or mail a check to the Liberty Education Foundation at the district administration address.
