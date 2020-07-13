LIBERTY — Electrophysiology, genetic counseling and pelvic floor therapy are three new services now available at Liberty Hospital.
Heart rhythm disorders and testing is the specialty of electrophysiologist Ravi K. Yarlagadda.
“We are pleased to provide electrophysiology services at Liberty Hospital so cardiac patients no longer have to go farther from home for specialized tests and treatment,” said Liberty Hospital President and CEO David Feess.
Yarlagadda is board certified in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiovascular disease, critical care medicine and internal medicine. He completed fellowship training in cardiology, electrophysiology and pacing and critical care medicine at the University of Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital, Cornell University Medical Center and Mt. Sinai Medical Center, respectively; completed residency at Michigan State University in Flint; and earned his medical degree at the University of Health Sciences in India.
In addition to providing care for patients at Liberty Hospital, Yarlagadda serves as the director of Electrophysiology at Olathe Health in Kansas, a position he has held since 2008.
Emily Millare joins the Liberty Hospital team as the first genetic counselor. Millare describes genetic counseling as education and empowerment.
“I educate patients on the different aspects of their genetic conditions, testing and how those conditions are passed in their family,” she said. “It empowers them to make the best decisions for their health. I help by addressing the social and emotional components of making a decision for their future.”
Specialty areas of focus are preconception, prenatal, cancer and cardiology genetics. Millare has a master’s degree in genetic counseling from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Clemson University in South Carolina.
Haleigh Jackson is a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor health at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine and Norterre Outpatient Therapy.
The only pelvic floor specialist in the Northland, Jackson received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, and completed further coursework to treat specialty pelvic floor conditions through the American Physical Therapy Association. Visits require a referral from a primary care provider, gynecologist or urologist.
— Liberty Hospital
