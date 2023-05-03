Liberty Hospital

The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit safety watchdog that rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections, awarded Liberty Hospital an “A” grade for patient safety for its spring 2023 term.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit safety watchdog that rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections, awarded Liberty Hospital an “A” grade for patient safety for its spring 2023 term.

It is the only hospital in the Northland to be awarded four consecutive “A” grades and has ranked highest among Northland hospitals for patient safety during the past three years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.