LIBERTY — The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit safety watchdog that rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections, awarded Liberty Hospital an “A” grade for patient safety for its spring 2023 term.
It is the only hospital in the Northland to be awarded four consecutive “A” grades and has ranked highest among Northland hospitals for patient safety during the past three years.
“This outstanding achievement is only possible with a smart, dedicated workforce, and I am tremendously proud of our team for consistently putting patient safety first,” said Dr. Raghu Adiga, hospital president and CEO. “Receiving the highest possible score is an incredible accomplishment and I commend our team’s efforts to achieve such high standards and meet the need for premier healthcare in the Northland.”
During the past two decades, The Leapfrog Group has been committed to making hospitals safe and transparent. The Hospital Safety Grade is compiled under the guidance of experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group.
The score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to inform themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay. More than 2,600 acute-care hospitals nationwide are graded twice each year, and grades are based on the review of 27 measures. Find out how other hospitals across Missouri and Kansas performed: www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
