Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison went from devastating injury to repeat state champion

In August 2022 at the beginning of what was anticipated to be his best season for Liberty North High School, state champion javelin thrower Matthew Morrison suffered a tear to his labrum caused by excessive training and overuse of his arm. Morrison’s injury left his future as a javelin thrower up in the air until he came to Liberty Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for treatment.
A partner of several local high school athletic programs, including Liberty North, Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine quickly composed a team to ensure Morrison would be in the best condition possible for the 2023 track and field season.
“Initially, I was upset and frustrated when I found out I tore my labrum, because in that moment I didn’t think I was going to get back to normal in time for the next season,” Morrison said. “The Sports Medicine team made me feel like I was getting the help I needed, and I was confident they could help me.”
Morrison underwent surgery and remained in a sling for six weeks. Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine Supervisor and Physical Therapist BJ Maloney said progress usually begins slowly as the soft tissue needs to heal after surgery. Once Morrison returned to full strength and range of motion, therapy focused on overhand motion and addressed mechanical limitations that could add undue stress to the shoulder.
After 12 weeks, Morrison had regained full range of motion in his right arm and began strength training. At the five-month mark, he threw a javelin for the first time since his accident.
MU Healthcare orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ryan Snyder performed Morrison’s surgery.
“Dr. Snyder answered all my questions and reassured me when times were hard,” Morrison said. “BJ Maloney was the heart and soul of helping me become better than ever. Athletic trainer Taylor Earle is like a brother to me and played a huge role in helping me get my strength back and perform even better than I did before.”
Morrison said his strength increased more quickly than he could have imagined.
“There are mental challenges that come along with a physical injury,” Maloney said. “The mental side generally improves steadily as the physical side improves. It is something a therapist has to continually monitor to ensure the ‘whole’ athlete is cared for.”
While his treatment was a long and measured process, Morrison said he never doubted the results would come.
“The team felt like family to me through this process,” Morrison said. “They cared about me as a person and helped me make the progress I needed to get back to normal.”
Maloney said that watching Morrison return to throwing javelins and performing at his best brought tremendous pride.
“Helping athletes successfully return to play after a devastating injury is very rewarding,” said Maloney. “Matthew is a very hard worker and great all-around athlete, and he was very motivated to be the best he can be.”
Coming off the back of his repeat state champion title, Morrison is enthusiastic about his future as an athlete at the University of Tennessee in the fall of 2023.
“I look forward to working with one of the best coaches in the nation in the javelin, knowing he has coached many Olympians and All-Americans,” Morrison said.
