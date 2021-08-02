Liberty resident publishes first children’s book

LIBERTY — Sandra Rhoads said she wants to prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
She retired from the Shawnee Mission School District after working 20 years as an educator and currently works in Human Resources at Ferrellgas. When other people her age have retired or are retiring, Rhoads decided she wanted to try her hand as a children’s author.
“A Bug Flew into My Ear” is the first of three children’s books she has written.
“This book is relatable to children,” she explained. “Sometimes when things happen to children, fear and their imaginations run away with them. When fear moves in panic takes over. Their minds take them to unexpected places when faced with such situations.”
Just as the title states, a young boy has a bug fly into his ear. As his mind creates a variety of events, he runs in fear and panic around the living room, to the outdoors, to the kitchen where his mother and baby brother are, to the doctor’s office, and finally back home.
Rhoads said the rhymes, metaphors, similes and colorful illustrations bring the boy’s imagination to life which young readers will enjoy.
“This book is different from other books because it is fictitious, but it could actually happen in life to anyone,” Rhoads said. “I am sure many people – including me – have had a bug fly into their mouths, noses, eyes, or maybe their ears. It happens so quickly and catches us off guard. We will be faced with many situations in life, how we respond to them says a lot about our maturity, character, and faith. Readers will empathize with the little boy and be enthralled by the imaginary trip of the bug. I want readers to know that every problem or situation has a solution.”
Rhoads said the book “A Bug Flew into My Ear!” can be used as a teaching tool for children to learn new words and phrases.
“Some of the words and phrases may cause the reader or listener to ask questions and seek a dictionary. It will expand their minds and vocabulary. Once the child knows what the new words and phrase mean, he or she will enjoy the book even more,” she said.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Rhoads stated, “I was listening to a minister on the TV one Sunday morning. The minister was speaking on using the talents and gifts God has given us. He encouraged me to step out on faith and trust God to be my guide and do it today. He said it is not too late to use those talents and gifts. I have always wanted to write a book, so I prayed and asked God to guide me. That night when I went to bed, this idea came into my mind and could not sleep until I got up and wrote this book.”
Rhoads holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management and marketing from Avila University in Kansas City.
“A Bug Flew into My Ear!” is available online at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Target, and WestBowPress.com.
