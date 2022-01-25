Library system launches wellness initiative

Mid-Continent Public Library System launched a new wellness and health initiative called Access Wellness.
"Access Wellness provides suggestions for books, magazines, programs, online resources and more," states MCPL's program website, mymcpl.org/Wellness. "If you're looking for online health resources, classes to cope with stress or a list of community resources, the library can help. All you need is a library card and you're ready to go."
Funded by an American Rescue Plan grant administered by the Missouri State Library, the program will offer free, health-focused classes led by local experts, including Clay, Jackson and Platte county health departments.
Part of the initiative includes the library system lending wellness kits. Included in each kit are four health monitoring devices: a blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, thermometer and digital scale. Also included in the kit is a directory of free or low-cost health care resources in the area.
“The library’s Access Wellness Kits are a great tool if you have an upcoming doctor’s appointment that you’re preparing for, a chronic illness that you’re managing, or if you simply want to take a moment to learn more about your health,” said Bryan Gash, MCPL’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our goal is to expand the community’s access to important information that can help them make informed decisions about their health.”
The library’s upcoming roster of Access Wellness classes includes topics such as taking care of your mental health, getting good nutrition and managing or preventing chronic illness. One such program is “Get Up and Go to the Kitchen” on Friday, Feb. 4. Health coach Nancy Oglesby will share how the Pomodoro Technique can be used to combat distraction and promote healthy eating throughout the day.
More Access Wellness programs can be found on the library’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.