Library system's summer reading program returns June 1

Mid-Continent Public Library’s 2023 Summer Library Program will begin Thursday, June 1 and run through August 24. The annual program aims to help children stay intellectually engaged over the summer months by encouraging them to read for at least 20 minutes per day.
“Whether you’re reading a recipe together while cooking or sitting down for a traditional story time, there lots of ways for kids to get those 20 minutes of reading time in each day,” said MCPL Youth Services Manager Katie McDonald. “The most important thing is that reading becomes a daily practice because that’s what helps build those foundational early literacy skills. Summer Library Program is great because it helps make this easy and fun, and kids are ready to learn when they head back to class in the fall.”
Children who read 20 minutes per day will earn a free book at 20, 40 and 60 days of reading. Those who complete 60 days and log their reading online will also qualify for a grand prize from the Library’s Community Partners, including the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Zoo, B&B Theatres and SEA LIFE Kansas City.
"Adults can also get in on the fun by modeling good reading behaviors, and those who read for 60 days will earn a commemorative Summer Library Program glass," reads a library system release.
The theme of this year’s Summer Library Program is “All Together Now” in celebration of kindness and friendship. In addition to encouraging reading, MCPL branches will host a variety of Summer Library Program events for all ages related to this year’s theme.
Find a full list of Summer Library Program events, get additional program information and sign up to participate at mymcpl.org/SLP.
