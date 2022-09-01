SMITHVILLE — The juniors of Girl Scout Troop 1686 wrapped up their Bronze Award toward the end of August as the girls placed books in their new little free library at Eagle Heights Elementary, 18801 Eagle Parkway. The award is the highest a junior can earn and is awarded for a project that makes the community a better place.

The 12 girls, who attend both Eagle Heights and Horizon elementary schools in the Smithville School District, spent hours on their project. They completed the project before they entered sixth grade. Ten of them celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.