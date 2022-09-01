SMITHVILLE — The juniors of Girl Scout Troop 1686 wrapped up their Bronze Award toward the end of August as the girls placed books in their new little free library at Eagle Heights Elementary, 18801 Eagle Parkway. The award is the highest a junior can earn and is awarded for a project that makes the community a better place.
The 12 girls, who attend both Eagle Heights and Horizon elementary schools in the Smithville School District, spent hours on their project. They completed the project before they entered sixth grade. Ten of them celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting.
Madelyn Hafley and Kinsley Groves, from Eagle Heights, and Becca Petty, Horizon, shared a few thoughts about the project.
“We built this for the community,” Groves said. “We wanted to give back.”
Petty said Girl Scouts as an organization encourages the girls to move through the levels as they receive these milestone awards. First is the Bronze, and then Silver and the highest is Gold.
“We also plan to get this free library full as best we can,” Petty said.
The girls estimate that they will check on the library every couple of months to make sure books are being taken as well as stocked.
“Building the little free library has brought us closer together,” Hafley said. “It’s been really fun to get it built and see it in front of the school.”
The girls also presented their idea to the Smithville School Board and garnered help from the district crews to place the library. The girls cleaned up the area and added decorative rocks.
One of the troop leaders, Kelly Hafley, said the girls want to spread the word about their project and encourage its use.
