LIBERTY — Brian Gehrlein teaches creative writing and English language arts at Liberty High School, but right now, he is looking forward to reaching a little younger crowd.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Gehrlein will debut his children’s book, “The Book of Rules,” during a special storytime at the Mid-Continent Public Library System’s Withers branch, 1665 S. Withers Road.

