LIBERTY — Brian Gehrlein teaches creative writing and English language arts at Liberty High School, but right now, he is looking forward to reaching a little younger crowd.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Gehrlein will debut his children’s book, “The Book of Rules,” during a special storytime at the Mid-Continent Public Library System’s Withers branch, 1665 S. Withers Road.
At 10 a.m., Gehrlein, who has read the book to audiences just a couple of times, will read his newest creation that requires audience participation.
“I was working as a paraprofessional at Liberty Oaks and we all went to gym class,” he explained. “The idea came up then. It’s the story I wanted to tell. The story is highly interactive where kids can talk about following the rules. It’s about imagination.”
And a monster named Dennis.
“I wanted a friendly name,” Gehrlein said, laughing. “It’s been a bedtime story for my 3-year-old son.”
The picture book was sold in 2019 and came out last year, but due to lingering concerns about the pandemic, Gehrlein calls the Saturday storytime his real launch.
Along with the reading, Junior Library Lovers members (the paid membership program) can enjoy treats, an extra activity and a complimentary author-signed copy of the book.
In addition to the storytime, there will be a Storywalk featuring “The Book of Rules,” featuring a series of signs with the pages on them outside the branch starting on Saturday. The storywalk will remain up for a couple months.
Gehrlein said printouts will be installed around the campus.
“It’s a bit surreal that my book will be gaining lots of attention,” he said. “Then the printouts will tour around the library system. The artist is Tom Knight from England. He has added so much to the book, including his trademark bumblebees on every page.”
Currently, the book is available on Amazon and 40 copies are in circulation in the library system.
“I have had some good social media buzz and watched my Amazon numbers increase in an organic fashion,” he said. “Now that I’m nearing the first-year anniversary of the release, it’s fun to watch the popularity of the book.”
The former Excelsior Springs teen services librarian and Woodneath storyteller said he is proud to be promoting his picture book at the library.
“It’s just an extra exciting dynamic that the book launch is coming full circle at one of the local libraries,” he said.
Gehrlein said he also has two books he is actively shopping after making a few more revisions while working with his agent. Another half dozen or so are in various stages of work as well, he explained.
“Kids’ literature is a bit of a calling,” he said. “They are very honest about whether they like something or not. Great picture books deserve to be performed. Adults read them and they become mini theatrical pieces.”
Gehrlein said he is inspired by other children’s authors such as Mac Bennett and Robert Munsch. He even runs a picture book blog where he interviews such creators.
In his budding career as an author Gehrlein said he also has knows rejection — 600 times.
“I put everything out there and learned not be afraid to take risks,” he said. “I encourage other writers to make sure to capture any and all ideas. Write it down quickly. The Notes application on my phone has been helpful.”
