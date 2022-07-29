Local health departments begin back-to-school immunizations

Local health departments urge parents to make sure children are up to date on recommended childhood vaccines, including COVID-19, before the school year starts, according to a press release from the Mid-America Regional Council.
Vaccinations are required in both Kansas and Missouri for students to start kindergarten. Additional vaccines are also required for middle and high school students.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 30.2% of children ages 5-11 and 60.2% of children ages 12-17 in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Even fewer have received a booster – 2.8% of children ages 5-11 and 16.7% of children ages 12-17.
Currently, the CDC puts the Kansas City metropolitan area in the medium-to-high level for COVID-19 community spread, according to a press release from MARC.
Even though most children who get COVID-19 experience mild illness, health officials still recommend vaccination to prevent severe disease and long COVID symptoms.
COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and available at local health departments, clinics and pharmacies. Parents can search for a nearby vaccine provider at Vaccines.gov.
Many local health departments offer walk-in hours for immunizations while others offer appointments so parents and caregivers can bring in their children when it’s convenient for them. If a parent does not have health insurance, or if their insurance does not cover vaccines, the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program offers vaccines at no cost to eligible children through health care providers enrolled in the program.
The Clay County Public Health Center shares its immunization details at clayhealth.com/203/Immunizations-at-Schools.
