HOLT — Ben Thompson of Holt has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thompson will serve in the California, Bakersville Mission for 24 months. Ben is the son of Justin and Rebecca Thompson of Holt.
Ben is a recent graduate of Kearney High School, where he received an academic letter and a varsity letter for cross country. According to a release, he is excited about going to a place he has never been and making new friends. Ben will join 51,000 missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide, according to the church release.
Missionaries receive their assignment from church headquarters and are sent to countries where governments allow the church to operate. Missionaries do not request their area of assignment and do not know beforehand whether they will be required to learn a language.
Prior to going to their assigned area, according to the church, missionaries spend time training to teach the people they will serve.
"They learn how to teach the gospel in an orderly and clear way and, if necessary, they begin to learn the language of the people they will be teaching," states the release. "This training is now handled remotely due to the current pandemic."
Missionary schedules and rules are flexible, depending on the culture of the country where missionaries are serving, but a typical missionary day begins by waking at 6:30 a.m. for personal study. Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ practice social distancing while serving people in the communities where they are called and end their day by 10:30 p.m.
In some parts of the world, missionaries are sent only to serve humanitarian or other specialized missions. Those missionaries do not proselytize.
"Missionary work is voluntary. Missionaries fund their own missions — except for their transportation to and from their field of labor — and are not paid for their services," states the release.
