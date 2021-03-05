With the “spring forward” time change coming this month, you can do some things to prepare your body for a new wake time, according to Cynthia Spilker, MD, FCCP, of The Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic at Liberty Hospital. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, and losing an hour of sleep can take a toll on many people.
“For some, this can result in a feeling of fatigue and jet lag for several days to weeks after the change,” Dr. Spilker said. “The most effective way to reset your circadian clock is by early morning natural light exposure.”
To help prepare your body to adapt, try to optimize sleep at night by avoiding heavy meals, tobacco and caffeine for at least four hours before bedtime.
“Unplugging at night is also key,” Dr. Spilker said. “Watching TV or using cell phones and computers in the bedroom can cause excessive light exposure, altering our circadian rhythm. Avoid light exposure when trying to sleep and maintain a quiet environment.”
For persistent problems with sleepiness in spite of adequate sleep, it may be beneficial to contact your physician to determine if a sleep study is needed to check for sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.
