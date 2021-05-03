May marks Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Month. Since 1949, Mental Health America and their affiliates across the country have led the observance. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, although one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.
As part of the month’s observance, a special week has been designated for children. Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week is observed May 3 through 9.
Addressing the mental health needs of this vulnerable population is the responsibility of everyone in a child’s circle of influence, including parents, teachers, coaches, doctors and other community leaders, said Morgan Marks, manager of operations at the Jason Foundation Inc.
One of the leading causes of suicide attempts across all ages is depression. Mental or addictive disorders are associated with 90% of suicides. In 2019, suicide was the third leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24 in Missouri. In a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, 17.4% of Missouri high school youth said they had "seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”
If someone is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, they can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255). The line is a free resource available 24 hours a day for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Jason Foundation is another available resource. The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators and the community with the tools and resources to identify and assist at-risk youth, states a release.
Visit jasonfoundation.com to learn more about youth suicide, the warning signs and how one can help make a difference.
