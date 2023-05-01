canned foods

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines bi-annual program runs through Sunday, May 7. During the week, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges. Donations benefit local food programs for those in need.

 Metro Creative

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines bi-annual program runs through Sunday, May 7. During the week, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges, according to a release from the library system.

Those with no fines or fees are also encouraged to donate, and donations will be used to “pay it forward” toward another customer’s fines, states the library release. Following the week, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City metro area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.