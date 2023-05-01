Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines bi-annual program runs through Sunday, May 7. During the week, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges. Donations benefit local food programs for those in need.
Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines bi-annual program runs through Sunday, May 7. During the week, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges, according to a release from the library system.
Those with no fines or fees are also encouraged to donate, and donations will be used to “pay it forward” toward another customer’s fines, states the library release. Following the week, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City metro area.
MCPL offers the Food for Fines program twice a year — leading into the summer to encourage active participation in the annual Summer Library Program, and in the fall to alleviate any barriers for students seeking resources at the library, per the MCPL release. To date, the library has collected more than 165,000 items for local charities through the program.
Suggested donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations must not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious or in a glass, plastic or cardboard drink container. Each donated food item will count as $1 toward a customer’s fines and fees up to $10.
Library branches and the charitable organization that will be aided by the Food for Fines initiative include:
Antioch branch, 6060 N. Chestnut Ave., Gladstone, Feed Northland Kids;
Kearney branch, 100 S. Platte-Clay Way, Kearney Food Pantry;
Smithville branch, 120 Richardson St., Smithville First Christian Church Food Pantry;
Withers branch, 1665 S. Withers Road, Liberty, Grace Episcopal Food Pantry; and
Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Kansas City Church Food Pantry.
