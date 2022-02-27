Missouri WIC announced the proactive, voluntary recall of some powdered Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott. Missouri WIC, the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, recently announced a new program waiver to help participants replace their previously redeemed, recalled formula, even if the Abbott brand is unavailable at the store, according to a press release.
Typically, WIC federal regulations prohibit retailers from permitting exchanges for authorized supplemental foods obtained with WIC benefits except for exchanges of an identical authorized supplemental food item (exact brand and size).
Missouri WIC has received a couple rounds of waivers to respond to shortages due to the voluntary recall. The first waiver only applies to items being exchanged under the 2022 Abbott recall of certain powder formula and exempt formula during the COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.
The first waiver states that WIC authorized retailers must treat all customers (including WIC participants) the same with regard to the recall exchange process of the formula and possible substitutes, which may include, but are not limited to: the same brand (Abbott) in a different product, physical form, or unit size; a substitute product in another brand; a store credit; or cash refund.
Retailers are not required to verify whether a product was purchased with WIC benefits as part of the exchange process. The recall exchange process could vary with each WIC retailer since the exchange will be handled under each retailer’s recall policy. WIC participants should talk to their retailer to learn how to complete the exchange. Additionally, Missouri WIC is working to ensure participants will be able to receive their formula benefits and appreciates their patience through this disruption.
The second waiver allows Missouri WIC to issue additional non-contract brands of formula that participants may select if their Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase these alternative brands and types of infant formula as early as last Friday, depending on each individual retailer’s completion of the process for preparation of non-contract formula sales.
This waiver allows each WIC participant to select from equivalent brands at the retailer should non-recalled Similac formula be unavailable. Participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first, where available.
