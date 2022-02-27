Missouri WIC is voluntary replacing recalled powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott. A new program waiver to help participants replace their previously redeemed and recalled formula is available.
Missouri WIC has received a couple rounds of waivers to respond to shortages due to the voluntary recall. The first waiver only applies to items being exchanged under the 2022 Abbott recall of certain powder formula and exempt formula during the COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.
Retailers are not required to verify whether a product was purchased with WIC benefits as part of the exchange process.
The second waiver allows Missouri WIC to issue additional non-contract brands of formula that participants may select if their Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. This waiver allows each WIC participant to select from equivalent brands at the retailer should non-recalled Similac formula be unavailable. Participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first, where available.
The recall exchange process could vary with each WIC retailer since the exchange will be handled under each retailer’s recall policy. WIC participants should talk to their retailer to learn how to complete the exchange.
Missourians interested in learning more about WIC can call TEL-LINK at (800) 835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.