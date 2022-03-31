With Earth Day April 22 approaching, Missouri State Parks is seeking young artists for its second annual virtual art contest for Missouri youth in grades pre-K through 8. The theme of the contest is “Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks.”
Artwork can be a painting, drawing, sculpture or textile and must be submitted as a JPEG image. The deadline for submittal is April 30. The first 500 submittals will receive a Missouri State Parks nature journal. The first-, second- and third-place winners in each grade category will receive a medal. Honorable-mention recipients in each category will receive a certificate. A grand prize “Director’s Choice” award will be given for the top artwork and will include a $50 gift card to Missouri State Parks.
Winning artwork will be displayed on the Missouri State Parks Facebook and Flickr pages, as well as displayed at the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol during the month of June. For more information about the art contest or to submit a work of art, visit mostateparks.com/EarthDayArt.
