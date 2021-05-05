Love INC of Clay County and the Liberty Kiwanis Club are holding a Mom’s Day Baby Shower from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Liberty Hy-Vee, 109 N. Blue Jay Drive. The event is designed to help area families in need.
Baby items most needed include: shampoo, body wash or shampoo/wash combo, lotion, wipes, and diaper ointment.
For those unable to come to the Liberty Hy-Vee Saturday, Love INC, according to a press release, encourages community baby showers.
Before gathering with friends for coffee or tea, or at a Bible study, ask them to bring a few items for babies. Then deliver the items to Love INC where they will be distributed to families in need.
Love INC, in partnership with Happy Bottoms, supplies more than 170 babies with 50 free diapers every month.
The families are living at or near poverty and are residence of Clay County. In addition to the diapers, Love INC also provides lotion, soap, wipes, shampoo, and ointment for these babies, along with an occasional toy or bib or other baby item as they are available.
As baby items are collected, place one of each of the items in a one gallon plastic bag and those bags are given to each baby as part of the Happy Bottoms program.
Baby shower Items can be delivered to Love INC between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at: Love INC of Clay County, 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 160, Liberty, MO 64068.
For more information, email info@loveincofclaycounty.org.
