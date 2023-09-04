New executive director shares growth, needs for Feed Northland Kids

Feed Northland Kids' community food kits feature several meals including frozen meats.

 Submitted Photo

CLAY COUNTY — For more than a decade, Feed Northland Kids has been making a difference in both Clay and Platte counties, helping children and families who are hungry.

New Executive Director Gwen O’Brien, who took over the role from longtime director Chris Evans, said the nonprofit is ramping up for another school year.

New executive director shares growth, needs for Feed Northland Kids

Community food kit packing and distribution for Feed Northland Kids needs volunteers.
New executive director shares growth, needs for Feed Northland Kids

Volunteers are needed to help pack community food kits for those in need. To learn more, call or email Executive Director Gwen O'Brien at 301-GIVE (4483) or gobrien@feednorthlandkids.org.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.