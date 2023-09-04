New executive director shares growth, needs for Feed Northland Kids

CLAY COUNTY — For more than a decade, Feed Northland Kids has been making a difference in both Clay and Platte counties, helping children and families who are hungry.
New Executive Director Gwen O’Brien, who took over the role from longtime director Chris Evans, said the nonprofit is ramping up for another school year.
“The longest running segment is the BackSnack program (which provides backpacks full of food to children in need in schools),” O’Brien explained. “There is still a stigma that the Northland is affluent and we don’t have problems like hunger. Over the years, we are understanding that there is a continued issue of hunger.”
There are schools in the Gladstone Dispatch and Courier-Tribune coverage areas that receive BackSnack backpacks. Feed Northland Kids partners with Harvesters Community Food Network to make this program happen, she said.
“We also have a volunteer opportunity once a month where people can go and pack the contents up,” O’Brien said. “This sort of volunteering is a lot of teambuilding. I love when scouting groups or others like the Rotary bring a group down to Harvesters.”
Food for Thought pantries are also taking off and O’Brien expects them to grow. These pantries are primarily in middle and high schools. O’Brien explained that in these, a school social worker comes alongside to help create a pantry catered to the students’ needs.
“We are looking to offer variety,” she said. “If we see the need for more breakfast items, lunch or take-home items, we aim to get those in the pantry.”
O’Brien said the board and she are holding meetings with Northland school districts to assess more needs.
There is also a community food kit program. These kits have a variety of meals including frozen meats.
“It started as a COVID program when students lost easy access to school lunches and our in-school food pantries,” she said. “Now the program fulfills a monthly need for families and goes year-round.”
Families receiving the kits come from North Kansas City, Liberty, Smithville, Platte R-III, North Platte and West Platte school districts.
O’Brien said monetary donations are always needed, but food drives have to be specific.
“When we do food drives, we give a business or church or other group a specific list of items needed,” she said. “As an example, we may look at what those pantries are using and that could be granola bars, ramen, snack crackers like Cheez-Its, Pop Tarts and other grab-and-go items.”
Volunteers are needed as well for those Harvesters packing nights and for community food kit packing and distribution.
“It’s a need of about 30 volunteers on Friday and about 15 to 20 volunteers on Saturday for the distribution,” she said. Currently, there are 250 to 300 families from the North Kansas City School District as well as 60 families in Liberty.
“Our hope is that we aren’t catching people at their worst, but rather that we are trying to be a stop gap,” she said. “Schools are a great place to find those in need and help support them.”
O’Brien said several Northland agencies have united to help families, not just with food, but health needs.
“We are all looking at those basic needs and saying let’s work together,” she said.
