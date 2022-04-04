New guidebook offers weird, wacky fun facts about native Missouri wildlife

The mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects of Missouri are diverse, remarkable, and sometimes just plain strange. From the American beaver, whose teeth are chainsaw-sharp and never stop growing, to box turtles, who partially freeze over the winter and still survive, it’s a weird, wild world out there. You can now learn more with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s new book, "Strange but True."
Adapted from the pages of MDC’s award-winning children’s magazine Xplor, "Strange but True" is a 136-page, full-color book that offers more than 350 fun facts about Missouri wildlife at its strangest. Written by Xplor editor Matt Seek and illustrated by nature artist Mark Raithel, "Strange but True" is a guide to all the unusual, unique, and unbelievable stuff that goes on in nature.
The guidebook is now available for purchase for $8.95 online at mdcnatureshop.com or at MDC nature centers around the state. Get information on MDC nature centers at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/nature-centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.