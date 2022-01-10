The Missouri Community Service Commission is seeking nominations for the 20th annual Show Me Service Awards, which will resume in 2022 on Missouri Service Day in May.
“2021 has shown us once again that no matter the problem, volunteerism is the solution,” said Scott McFarland, executive director of MCSC. “The Show Me Service Awards allow Missouri to recognize those who have done so much to make our state a better place to live. We look forward to honoring a diverse group of awardees who have contributed their time and talents to serve their fellow citizens.”
According to a press release, awards will be given in seven categories across four regions, amounting to a possible 28 awards total. Categories include: youth, adult, senior, AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors (Senior Corps), business excellence and community excellence. Awardees must be Missouri residents who performed a majority of their service within the state and during 2021.
The Show Me Service Awards are held annually in May at the Missouri State Capitol to highlight Missourians serving to make their communities stronger. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards and community awards.
Nominations may be submitted at ShowMeService.org and are due by Feb. 28. All nominees will receive a letter of appreciation, and winners will be invited to the ceremony in at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
