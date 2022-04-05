While the current school year still has almost two months to go, Love INC of Clay County is hoping to unite the community to help families start the next school year off right.
Children living in poverty often go without basic essential items to manage proper hygiene, states a release from the organization. In addition to their other daily struggles, acquiring basic hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste can be very challenging, states the release.
In an effort to assist these families, Love INC works with local churches, clubs and individuals to provide low-income families with preassembled hygiene kits for back to school.
Each kit comes inside of a nylon bag that makes distribution easier and allows the child to use it as a permanent storage case or gym bag. Kits are distributed in cooperation with area schools and are given out in early August.
Love Inc is asking for volunteers to help assemble items for these kits. To participate, assemble items for each child, place the items in a one-gallon clear food storage bag and bring the bags to Love INC, where they will be placed in small gym bags and distributed at the schools. Items to include for kits consist of shampoo and conditioner, bar soap, deodorant for boys and girls in grades six through 12, toothpaste, a toothbrush and tissue.
Kits can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2050 Plumbers Way, Liberty; or by appointment by calling 994-6927.
Deadline for donations is July 25.
