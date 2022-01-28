The Northland Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, awarded an additional $55,000 in grants to local agencies supporting distribution of emergency assistance related to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Agencies receiving the 2021 grants include:
• A Turning Point Ministry
• Kearney Enrichment Council
• Harry S. Truman Children’s Neurological Center
• Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries
• Northland Assistance Center
• Northland Health Care Access
• Synergy Services
• United Inner-City Services (now Early Start)
Additionally, the Northland Community Foundation advisory board recently announced the formation of a Harvest Ball Founders Scholarship named in honor of Harvest Ball Society founders Patty Garney and Sandra Mellinger. This annual award will be given to a graduating senior from a Northland high school who demonstrates leadership and service.
The Harvest Ball Society discontinued operations in January 2021 after raising more than $8 million in support of Northland charities for over 34 years. The organization’s foresight in creating and funding an endowment each year to benefit the Northland into the future has made the following grants, totaling $100,000, possible. Two of these grants prompted matches for the recipients.
The Harvest Ball Founders Scholarship as well as other scholarships and awards will be presented in May at the Northland Community Foundation’s Celebration of Philanthropy Breakfast.
Chris Donnelli will be awarded the 2021 Pinnacle Award. Donnelli, a principal with Miller Donnelli Agency in Platte City, was selected "because of his outstanding work in establishing and supporting the Community Food Kit program of Feed Northland Kids during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021 when many school distribution sites were closed for a periods of time," states a release.
The Northland Community Foundation’s Annual Celebration Breakfast, returning after a two-year absence, will be an in-person event taking place May 6 at Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa. Sponsorship and ticket information may be found at growyourgiving.org/about-us/northland-community-foundation.
For more information on Northland Community Foundation, visit northlandcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.