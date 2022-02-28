Tri-County Mental Health offers monthly support groups through the Northland Grandfamilies Program.
This free program is available for anyone in a kinship role, such as a grandparent raising a grandchild. Support groups are casual gatherings with refreshments, relevant topics and resources. This also is an opportunity to meet others in a similar role while sharing tips with one another.
Upcoming groups for March:
• 5 – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Excelsior Springs Early Childhood Center, 500 N. Jesse James Road, Excelsior Springs. Pizza and childcare is provided for this meeting
• 2:30 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 NW Prairie View Road, Platte Woods. Snacks will be provided for this meeting.
• 10 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 25 at the Maple Woods Human Resources Building (second floor conference room near the elevator), 3100 NE 83rd St. Snacks will be provided for this meeting.
For questions or to sign-up for an upcoming group, contact Becky Franklin at 468-0400, ext. 330 or beckyf@tri-countymhs.org. For more information about Northland Grandfamilies Program, visit: tri-countymhs.org/northland-grandfamilies-program/
