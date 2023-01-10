CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County African American Legacy’s 39th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in William Jewell College's Gano Chapel, 500 College Hill, Liberty.
Qiana Thomason, president and CEO of Health Forward Foundation and a Jewell trustee, will be the keynote speaker. A lifelong Kansas Citian, Thomason has dedicated her career to the improvement of health and wellness across the region, with a special focus on powerful and resilient communities experiencing health injustices and people living in marginalized conditions.
Thomason came to Health Forward from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, where she served as vice president of population health and community health. She was also a champion for the inclusion of health equity and the social influencers of health in Blue KC’s corporate strategy.
There will be music and awards given out during the event as well. The Invictus Award for Social Justice will be given to Alvin Brooks, Kansas City Civil Rights activist. Martin Luther King Community Service Awards will be presented to Dr. Anthony J. Maglione, William Jewell College director of choral studies; Stephen B. Rhoades, principal architect at Vireo Landscape Architecture and Design; Charles C. Haddix, KCUR- FM producer and host of the “Fish Fry” radio program, which specializes in blues, R&B, soul, jazz and Zydeco; William C. Ponder, U.S. Marine Corps master sergeant (retired); and Martha Marshall, Hy-Vee employee.
