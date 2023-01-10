CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County African American Legacy’s 39th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in William Jewell College's Gano Chapel, 500 College Hill, Liberty. 

Qiana Thomason, president and CEO of Health Forward Foundation and a Jewell trustee, will be the keynote speaker. A lifelong Kansas Citian, Thomason has dedicated her career to the improvement of health and wellness across the region, with a special focus on powerful and resilient communities experiencing health injustices and people living in marginalized conditions.

