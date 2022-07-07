OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, received a $100,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation. These funds will be used to support the capital campaign for a transportation hub in the Kansas City area.
The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation rooted in Kansas City with a history of supporting capital building projects.
OATS Transit purchased property for the new operations facility in Lee’s Summit off Interstate 470. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and planned for completion in 2025. The facility will oversee specialized transportation in Jackson, Cass, Clay and Platte counties. OATS buses provide cost-effective transportation to essential services like doctors appointments and grocery stores for people locally in Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Smithville. To learn more or to schedule a ride, call (800) 480-6287.
“Thanks to the support from the Sunderland Foundation, this grant allows us to match our federal dollars with local funds,” said Dorothy Yeager, executive director of OATS Transit. “We are excited to be building and expanding in the Kansas City-area market in the near future.”
Since 1971, OATS Transit has served thousands of Missourians in 87 counties with a staff of 550 employees. Last year, the company provided more than 1 million trips in the state.
