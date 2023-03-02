shoulder health

Chris Reams, MD, an MU Health Care physician at Liberty Hospital Orthopaedics, suggests that shoulder and elbow injuries are common because people subject those joints to a great deal of movement, making them susceptible to physical issues.

Whether opening a car door or tossing a football to a child, your shoulders and elbows are integral to performing the most simple and important actions. Keeping elbows and shoulders healthy and strong is essential, and if an injury does occur, seeking treatment is key.

