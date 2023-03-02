Chris Reams, MD, an MU Health Care physician at Liberty Hospital Orthopaedics, suggests that shoulder and elbow injuries are common because people subject those joints to a great deal of movement, making them susceptible to physical issues.
Whether opening a car door or tossing a football to a child, your shoulders and elbows are integral to performing the most simple and important actions. Keeping elbows and shoulders healthy and strong is essential, and if an injury does occur, seeking treatment is key.
Chris Reams, MD, an MU Health Care physician at Liberty Hospital Orthopaedics, suggests that shoulder and elbow injuries are common because people subject those joints to a great deal of movement, making them susceptible to physical issues.
“The shoulder has the highest range of motion of any joint in the body, which makes it naturally less stable,” Dr. Reams said. “The elbow allows for flexibility in the lower part of the arm and is prone to repetitive strain or injury.”
Shoulder and elbow pain can result from contact during sports activities, overuse or recurring motion such as lifting and hauling, or trauma from a fall, accident or other high impact. Dr. Reams recommends increasing strength and flexibility to keep shoulders and elbows healthy and prevent injuries.
Dr. Reams also suggests:
• Not carrying heavy items such as backpacks or purses over one shoulder.
• Not working with your arms above shoulder level for long periods of time.
• Lifting and carrying heavy items close to the body.
• Avoiding reaching and straining your joints.
• Avoiding poor sleeping positions that put pressure on shoulders and elbows.
One common cause of elbow and shoulder pain is tendinitis, or inflammation and injury to the tendons, caused by overuse or repetitive motion.
Other conditions include arthritis, bursitis, rotator cuff injury, dislocation, tears, cubital tunnel, frozen shoulder, sprains, strains and more. Applying rest, ice for 20 minutes at a time, compression and elevation three or four times a day can help minimize pain, muscle spasms and swelling.
If symptoms persist and prevent you from taking part in everyday activities, Dr. Reams recommends seeing an orthopaedic physician who specializes in treating the shoulder and elbow. Physical therapy or treatments such as injections can support healing. If other treatments have been exhausted but pain persists, surgery may be an option.
“Find an orthopaedic physician who will take a personalized view of your pain, mobility, lifestyle and preferences to create a treatment plan to help you feel better again,” Dr. Reams said.
Dr. Reams is a fellowship-trained surgeon and specialist in treating the shoulder and elbow at Liberty Hospital Orthopaedics. Learn more at libertyhospital.org/lifeinmotion.
