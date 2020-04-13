Pet adoption rewarding for families, pet parents

In honor of Pet Month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there are many health benefits to owning a pet.
“Regular walking or playing with pets can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels. Pets can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship,” states the CDC website, www.cdc.gov. “Studies have shown that the bond between people and their pets can increase fitness, lower stress and bring happiness to their owners.”
The following are top reasons the Humane Society of America encourages pet adoption:
You'll save a life. Each year, it's estimated more than 1 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States because too many pets come into shelters and too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet. The number of euthanized animals could be reduced if more people adopted pets instead of buying them.
You'll get a great animal. Animal shelters and rescue groups are brimming with happy, healthy pets just waiting for someone to take them home. Most shelter pets wound up there because of a human problem like a move or a divorce, not because the animals did anything wrong. Many are already house-trained and used to living with families.
Cost savings. Usually when you adopt a pet, the cost of spaying/neutering, first vaccinations and sometimes microchipping is included in the adoption price.
It's one way to fight puppy mills. If you buy a dog, there is a chance you are getting a dog from a puppy mill. Puppy mills are factory-style breeding facilities that put profit above the welfare of dogs. Animals from puppy mills can be housed in poor conditions with improper medical care.
Your home may thank you. Many pets from shelters and rescues are already house-trained, which means you’re not only saving a pet’s life, but you may be saving your rug. Adopting a mature pet not only gives older animals a second chance, it often means introducing them to your family will be much easier.
Pets are good for your health. Not only do animals give you unconditional love, but they have been shown to be psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to their companions. Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and lessen feelings of loneliness. And when you adopt, you can also feel proud about helping an animal in need.
Adoption helps more than just one animal. Overburdened shelters take in millions of stray, abused and lost animals every year. By adopting an animal, you’re making room for others. Not only are you giving more animals a second chance, but the cost of your adoption goes directly towards helping those shelters better care for the animals they take in.
