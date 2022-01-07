SMITHVILLE — The annual Polar Plunge “Freezin’ for a Reason” event hosted by law enforcement and benefiting Special Olympics will take place Jan. 29 at Smithville Lake. Proceeds benefit year-round training and the Olympics competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“This ‘unbearable’ event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters that Missouri has to offer,” states a release. “Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 each by event day (every member on a team must raise the $75 minimum).”
The fundraiser also features a Pee Wee Plunge for children 9 and younger.
“All of our plunges will have a virtual option that will allow you to register and raise money while plunging safely from your home (cold shower, ice bucket dumped on your head, kiddie pool, etc.),” states the release.
For more details, including how to create a team and fundraise for the event, visit SOMO.org/Plunge.
