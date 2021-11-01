Pre-teen wins best of show at quilt event

SMITHVILLE — The “Best of Show” award at the “Festival of Quilts” quilt show presented by the Smithville Town and Country Quilters Guild was Krista Petty, the 11-year-old granddaughter of guild member Pam Petty. This was her first quilt and the center panel was given to her by a family friend as a birthday present. Krista did the fabric selection and design layout herself and constructed the quilt with only a little help from her grandmother.
Additional winners were Terri Schroeder, first place; Morgan Johnson, second place; and Wendy Holland, third place. This year the guild had about 30 quilts on display at the show. Winners were chosen by ballot from those attending the show. The annual show was held in conjunction with the annual Smithville Old Fashioned Street Faire.
In conjunction with the annual show itself, the Quilt Guild also sponsored a country store booth which offered handmade items and quilt and sewing-related articles for sale to the public. The money generated from these sales helps support the Guild’s activities throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.