Preparing for this coming school year will look different than any other year in the last century due to the coronavirus global pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a checklist for families, those who plan to send students back to in-person learning and for those doing virtual learning or a hybrid approach.
Included on that list are items like face coverings, water containers and hand sanitizers.
Face coverings
The CDC recommends at least two face coverings for each student, one for wearing while riding the bus, walking in the hallways and attending classes and another for back up.
Per Clay County Public Health Center's and local districts' reentry plans for the coming school year, staff, students, visitors and vendors will be required to wear a face covering when in a school facility or using school district transportation.
According to information from school districts across the Northland, many schools will be equipped with spare face coverings for those who need them. If families are unable to supply children masks on their own, they are encouraged to reach out to their district for additional resources.
The CDC recommends families have students practice wearing masks at home to become more comfortable with wearing them during the day. Families also are encouraged to talk about frequent handwashing after using the restroom, eating, coughing or sneezing and after adjusting a face covering.
Transportation alternatives & immunizations
According to healthychildren.org, families who have children who normally ride a bus, are encouraged to find alternate ways to deliver students to school when possible such as bike riding or driving. The fewer students on each bus can better ensure social distancing and potentially reduce COVID-19 exposure to students and bus drivers.
“It is important as students return to school that they are up to date on their immunizations,” the website adds. “It will be critical that students and staff get their flu shot this year to reduce the spread of influenza this fall and winter.”
Bringing water
The CDC checklist also addresses water. Families are encouraged to discover how their school intends to make water available and suggests students bringing water bottles to school daily to ensure they get enough throughout the day.
Getting ready routine
The CDC also suggests families come up with a regular routine of getting ready for school that includes making sure students have hand sanitizer with them and reminding them not to share supplies and to keep socially distant from others when possible.
Those who are learning from home should connect with their teachers to create a schedule. Internet access also should be tested.
“Structure and routine can greatly help your child from falling behind with assignments,” the CDC website states. “Discuss your family’s schedule and identify the best times for learning and instruction as well as family-oriented physical activity such as walks outside. A family calendar or other visuals could be useful for keeping track of deadlines and assignments.”
For more tips on preparing for back to school, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/parent-checklist.html.
