PTO balloon art designs dazzle students, staff in Smithville

After roughly three hours, the April Showers themed entryway balloon art display is complete thanks to Horizon Elementary School PTO volunteers Rachel Eckles, Melissa Lallo Johnson, Ashley Mitchell, Marcy Richardson and Jonnelle Belger-Gentry. Not pictured is Whitney Carlile, who also helped create the display.
Connecting what looks like a snake of balloons with fishing wire are PTO members Melissa Lallo Johnson and Jonnelle Belger-Gentry. The trail of balloons is the top portion of a thunderstorm display for the elementary school entryway.
SMITHVILLE — While the last few years since the pandemic have been undeniably hard on teachers and students, moms in {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/smithvillehorizonpto” target=”_blank”}Horizon Elementary School’s PTO in Smithville are doing what they can to bring joy to those who walk the school’s halls.
Thanks to their creative efforts, students and staff are dazzled each month with over-the-top entryway displays full of balloons, color, lights and more.
“The world isn’t always a fun place, so for us to get to bring a little bit of joy, I just want to support that 100%,” said PTO member and entryway design volunteer Rachel Eckles.
After being tagged multiple times on social media about the displays, the Courier-Tribune traveled to the school this week to watch the April display, themed April Showers, be assembled. Throughout the process, children and staff who passed by were in awe.
“Wow,” “so cool,” “amazing” were commonly heard throughout the four-hour creation process. One staffer even said, “It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in this school.”
The efforts of the PTO, headed by President {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/fancyflowerfarmer” target=”_blank”}Melissa Lallo Johnson, aren’t just gaining positive remarks from staff and students. National outlets like PTO Today are taking notice thanks to Johnson’s time-lapsed videos of display builds posted to social media. Other PTO groups in the district and around the region are also taking notice and notes, with Johnson often teaching other groups how to make the balloon art.
“It’s just so much fun to get to do this and see the excitement on the kids’ faces. And this is just one of the things the PTO does. We have an amazing group including two party planners that throw amazing, over-the-top events for students. They did a breakout-themed room,” Johnson said, adding students got to break out of one room to enter a gym full on inflatables. “We are lucky to have a great group of volunteers who are awesome and donate their time and money to all go toward the kids.”
Johnson is quick to point out entryways can easily be done by three volunteers even though there are often four to five helping, that the process can be done by anyone as none of them had created balloon art before last year and that all costs for the entryway supplies are donated so no PTO funds are spent on them.
“That’s something I want to stress too, it doesn’t take that many people so you shouldn’t be intimidated to try it,” she said.
The idea to create the entryway décor each month developed last school year after Johnson sought a quote for ballot art for a fundraiser. The quote of $800 was too much, she said.
“So I thought, we can do this. And so we did. We started out really simple with just a basic entryway and have gotten more elaborate each time. ... We learn a lot and it’s a lot of trial and error and experimenting,” she said.
Eckles said she and others also love to work on the entryways because of Johnson’s leadership.PTO member Ashley Johnson, who also is a party planner, said she loves being part of the group because everyone gets to exercise their strengths and creative side for the benefit of all children in the district. PTO mom and school board member Whitney Carlile agrees.
“It’s great because we have lots of PTOs in the district and each one has their own vibes and strengths. It allows us all to participate and get involved and bring what we’re good at,” she said, adding she loves the idea of the displays bringing a smile to a student’s face who may have otherwise been having a bad morning.
“Then they walk in and go, ‘Oh, that’s pretty awesome.’ It’s great,” she said.
