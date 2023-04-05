PTO balloon art designs dazzle students, staff in Smithville

After roughly three hours, the April Showers themed entryway balloon art display is complete thanks to Horizon Elementary School PTO volunteers Rachel Eckles, Melissa Lallo Johnson, Ashley Mitchell, Marcy Richardson and Jonnelle Belger-Gentry. Not pictured is Whitney Carlile, who also helped create the display.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — While the last few years since the pandemic have been undeniably hard on teachers and students, moms in {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/smithvillehorizonpto” target=”_blank”}Horizon Elementary School’s PTO in Smithville are doing what they can to bring joy to those who walk the school’s halls.

Thanks to their creative efforts, students and staff are dazzled each month with over-the-top entryway displays full of balloons, color, lights and more.

PTO member Rachel Eckles said she and others also love to work on the entryways because of Johnson’s leadership.
As students entered the hallway earlier this week, looks of shock and awe crossed many faces when they first saw the entryway display.
Horizon Elementary School PTO balloon art work time-lapse video for April
Connecting what looks like a snake of balloons with fishing wire are PTO members Melissa Lallo Johnson and Jonnelle Belger-Gentry. The trail of balloons is the top portion of a thunderstorm display for the elementary school entryway.
Marcy Richardson tests a strand of remote-controlled LED lights. The lights mimic lightning and thunder.
PTO and school board member Whitney Carlile adds batting to a cluster of balloons to mimic a rain cloud.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

