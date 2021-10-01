Northland residents have a chance to best the competition and support The Salvation Army’s after-school program at the Northland Corps Community Center through participation in a local 5K. Anyone can register and run five kilometers between Friday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 24.
Participants will receive a medal of completion and age-group winners will be recognized based on submitted scores. T-shirts are also available for an additional fee.
Runners are encouraged to complete the 5K on area tracks, in local neighborhoods or on treadmills.
“The 5K is a great way for families to get fit, for friends to compete and for running groups to challenge each other, all while supporting our after-school program,” said Lt. Simon Micula, The Salvation Army Northland Corps commanding officer. “Since the on-going pandemic still makes it inadvisable that we gather together as a group, we still wanted a way for people to participate and support the community.”
Race registration is open now at Northland5K.org. All proceeds stay in the Northland community and benefit the after-school program for students.
