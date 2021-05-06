Relay Rally May 8
To encourage families and friends to form a 2021 Relay for Life team, Northland organizers created a Relay Rally. The rally runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the ReeceNichols Real Estate parking lot, 9601 NE Barry Road near North Flintlock Road in Kansas City North.
Attendees can learn about this year’s Relay for Life, pick up luminaria, and win Relay swag. Members of the Event Leadership Team will be there to answer questions.
“We owe it to the cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and every new person who will face a diagnosis this year, to ramp up our efforts and show cancer that we will never, ever stop fighting. Sign up right now and join us in the fight,” said McKenzie Marshall, senior development manager with the local American Cancer Society office.
The 2021 Relay For Life of KC North is scheduled for June 26 on the track of South Valley Middle School, 1000 Midjay Drive in Liberty. The event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. For more details, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99454.
