Ice Cream

A social celebrating grandparents with a sundae bar will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Heritage Park shelter off Main Street in downtown Smithville.

 Metro Creative

"Come and enjoy an afternoon treat and snap a photo with all the grandparents and grandchildren," reads a Smithville Parks and Recreation event release. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 6.

