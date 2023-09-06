featured top story Smithville grandparents social Sept. 11 Sep 6, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A social celebrating grandparents with a sundae bar will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Heritage Park shelter off Main Street in downtown Smithville. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — A social celebrating grandparents with a sundae bar will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Heritage Park shelter off Main Street in downtown Smithville."Come and enjoy an afternoon treat and snap a photo with all the grandparents and grandchildren," reads a Smithville Parks and Recreation event release. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 6.To learn more, including cost details and to register, visit bit.ly/3qoYj5B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Drake sets release date for new album For All the Dogs Blink-182 tease new music with cryptic posters and website Olivia Rodrigo 'walked out' of new horror Beau is Afraid Taylor Momsen was 'made fun of relentlessly' at school over The Grinch role Kendra Wilkinson rushed to emergency room after panic attack Kelly Osbourne puts cosmetic surgery rumours down to weight loss Bruce Springsteen axes shows to undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease Reports: LSU set to give Kim Mulkey record contract Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirefighters help delivery babyOwner charged with arson following fire at Liberty Days InnKearney man faces 4 felonies after hitting deputy with vehicleLiberty North extends win streak over LibertyConservation department sells native seedlingsCameron father sues district in federal courtSmithville continues to learn against top teamsWalking tour Sept. 9 examines Liberty Square historyKearney girls win Tim Nixon InvitationalHunter, Adair lead Smithville in latest race Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Sep 7 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Thu, Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7 Girls Night Out Thu, Sep 7, 2023 Sep 8 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Fri, Sep 8, 2023 Sep 9 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 11 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Mon, Sep 11, 2023 Sep 22 46th Annual Liberty Fall Festival Fri, Sep 22, 2023 Sep 23 Smithville's Junkville Harvest Market & Whiskey Trail Sat, Sep 23, 2023 Oct 5 Witches' Brew ∙ Girls Night Out Thu, Oct 5, 2023
