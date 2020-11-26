Snow, ice tips to protect yards this winter

With the pandemic keeping more people at home, more people are extending their outdoor time in late fall and winter by adding fire pits, outdoor heaters and other features. However, even in winter, it’s important to take care of one's yard.
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing power equipment, small engine, portable generator, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, offers tips to keep your yard in top shape for winter use.
• Stop trimming your lawn once it freezes. Trim your grass to the height recommended for your lawn variety before it freezes. Cutting your grass too short can leave it dry and exposes it to the elements, insects and disease.
• Add a thin layer of mulch to your lawn before it’s too cold. A thin layer of mulch can protect your grass roots from snow and frost. It can even prevent deeper layers of soil from freezing, making it easier for your lawn to bounce back in the spring.
• Check trees for dead or damaged limbs. Removing dead or damaged limbs before inclement weather arrives, is one way to protect your shrubs and yard from damage, as well as property, people and pets. Snow and ice can weigh heavily on dead branches and make them snap and fall. Remove any dead branches carefully with clippers, a chainsaw or pole pruner, following safety precautions. Consult an arborist for problematic trees.
• Mark areas that you will need to clear of snow and ice as well as areas you want to avoid, like flower beds. Stakes or sticks can help. When it’s time to remove snow, this helps prevent accidentally cutting a path through the lawn and sticking to walkways. When using a snow thrower, always follow manufacturer’s safety procedures and never put hands inside the equipment. Use a clean out tool or stick to clear a clog. Be sure children and pets are safely inside and not near outdoor power equipment while it’s being operated.
• Keep new and old plantings well-hydrated. Many people have added trees and shrubs to their yards during the pandemic. Caring for these plants in the winter is still important. Plants and trees that are well-hydrated are more likely to survive a hard freeze so it's recommended to water them well before the cold snap sticks. Newly planted trees can only survive about two weeks in the winter without water, so be sure to water any new trees you’ve added to your landscape if they aren’t getting water naturally from rain or snow. If the outside hose is already shut off for the winter, use a bucket and add five gallons to the area around the tree.
• Continue watering plants and trees even after the leaves drop. Older plants and trees should enter winter well-hydrated. Even in the wintertime, hardy evergreen plants continue to lose moisture through their needles; and if it’s a dry winter, they need supplemental water.
• Don’t shake heavy snow and ice off branches. It may be tempting for children or adults to wiggle those branches and watch the snow come off, but snow or ice can damage a branch. Shaking them can cause the branches to snap. It’s better to wait until the snow melts to assess the damage.
• Remove damaged branches as soon as the weather allows you to safely. If snow or ice have snapped a limb, look at the cut and assess the damage. Try to get a clean cut on an already broken branch or limb as this will make it more difficult for insects or disease to enter the stressed area on the tree or shrub. Follow all manufacturer’s safety precautions if using a chainsaw or pole pruner.
• Be careful with salt. Salt can melt snow and ice, but it can also damage plants and trees by drawing water away from their roots. Keep salt applications away from trees and shrubs. Additionally, salt should be cleaned off pet paws following a romp outside in the snow.
While keeping these tips in mind, remember to get outside even when it’s chilly. It’s good for mental and physical well-being to spend time in one's family yard and breathe in the fresh air. It also helps us connect to each other and with nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.