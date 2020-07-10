Swim, splash safely this summer

Many people will be hitting pools or swimming in a lake or river to beat the heat this summer. Before diving in, Northland experts say people should follow safety advice before diving in.
“The first thing I would recommend is if you are a nonswimmer, always use a life jacket. I would definitely recommend U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets,” Liberty Community Center Aquatics Manager Charles Anderson said. “That would be on any water depth, it doesn’t matter how shallow or deep.”
Battalion Chief James Fields of Northland Regional Ambulance District said it takes as little as two inches of water for a child to drown. This includes spray grounds, puddles and bathtubs.
“Even if an adult happens to be knocked unconscious or was otherwise impaired, just small amounts of water covering the nose and mouth is enough to cause a person to drown,” Fields said.
No one is immune to medical emergencies, Anderson added. Additionally, inexperienced swimmers or those who haven’t gone swimming in a while could find themselves in a panic.
“If you can’t see the water depth, you can step into a hole. … People panic if they fall down in the water," Anderson said. "The moment the face is wet, it’s a whole different ballgame.”
For those who find themselves in a panicked state, Anderson suggests trying to remain calm and ask for help loudly to see if someone can throw a flotation device. If people don’t hear you, moving the arms around can be a way to signal for help at a distance, he said.
“I also recommend to people that if you are planning a vacation or are going somewhere, ... brush up on those water skills. Or, for a first-time swimmer, look into swim programs to better prepare yourself.”
For the more experienced swimmer, Fields said not to overestimate one's abilities.
“If they are swimming and feel like they are getting tired, they can change their stroke,” Fields said, which employs different muscles tired ones can rest. This could be switching from predominantly using legs to arms or visa versa, Fields said. Another way to alleviate fatigue while swimming is to do a backstroke. Using a backstroke takes the face and upper chest out of the water, reducing pressure on the chest.
Fields said the leading cause of drowning is lack of experience. Many cases, he added, are of people not wearing flotation devices. Other causes, he continued, are unsupervised children and alcohol consumption.
“Every year there are approximately 3,500 nonboat-related deaths in the U.S. and over 300 boating-related drowning deaths every year. ... People overestimate their abilities and it causes them to succumb to the waters,” Fields said. “Having good water safety and making sure everyone has a life jacket are most important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.