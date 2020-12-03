Along with the holidays come many indulgences: foods and treats, drinks and get-togethers. This isn’t a time most people stop to think about their health or interrupt a good time if they are not feeling well.
“During the holidays people often ignore symptoms, such as discomfort, lightheadedness, cold sweat or shortness of breath, and assume they are caused by overexertion or lack of sleep,” said Calvin Madrigal, MD, cardiologist at Liberty Cardiovascular Specialists. “But these are important indicators/signs of a possible heart attack, and delaying medical treatment is the worst thing to do.”
The American Heart Association reports that peak times for heart attacks in the U.S. are Christmas Day through Jan. 7. Too much food and alcohol, increased stress, cold weather and delayed cardiac treatment may contribute to what is called “holiday heart attack.”
“Many food choices at the holidays are high in saturated fats, which may close off the blood vessels in people with existing blockage,” Dr. Madrigal explained. “Alcohol can change blood pressure and heart rate. Add stress and strain, and it’s a very risky combination.”
Simple precautions can help, such as:
• drinking a glass of water for every alcoholic beverage;
• replacing at least one unhealthy food item with a healthy food option; for example, add a vegetable tray or fruit salad to replace chips and dip; and
• eating a healthy meal or snack before indulging in traditional party foods to help minimize intake of salt and fat.
“Another culprit that may contribute is holiday stress, so intentionally adding exercise or quiet time, as well as making stress-relieving activities a priority, will help,” Madrigal suggests. On particularly cold days, he recommends avoiding outdoor or strenuous activities.
Also important this year: Do not delay treatment. Emergency departments have separate spaces for COVID and non-COVID patients with life-threatening emergencies such as heart attack. If you or someone you love experiences heart attack symptoms at any time, seek help immediately by calling 911. A quick response can make a significant difference in the outcome and ensure you are able to enjoy the holidays next year.
Learn more about good heart health by visiting www.libertyhospital.org/heart.
