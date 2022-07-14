Time for Punt Pass Kick contest in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — Smithville Parks and Rec is presenting a Punt Pass and Kick contest at 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Smithville High School, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
It’s a free event for those in kindergarten to adults. Recreation and Marketing Manager Brittanie Propes said the department partners with the Warrior Youth Football club for the event.
Registration is on parks website at {a href=”http://smithvilleparksrec.com” target=”_blank”}smithvilleparksrec.com. There are prizes for winners in each category and girls and boys will be in separate divisions.
Participants in kindergarten through eighth grade will each have their own division. High school students will all compete as one division against each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.