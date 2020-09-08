Understanding, preventing head lice infestations

Many parents recall being tested for head lice at the beginning of each school year when they were children. While those tests might be fresh on the minds of parents as they prepare to send their children back to school, moms and dads may not know much about head lice and the threat lice poses to youngsters.
What are head lice?
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, head lice are parasitic insects that can be found close to the scalp, most often on the head, eyebrows and eyelashes. While head lice don't spread disease, they do feed on blood several times per day.
Who is most susceptible to head lice?
Head lice are more common in close, overcrowded living conditions, which may be one reason why schoolchildren who spend their days in the relatively close confines of classrooms tend to be vulnerable to head lice infestations. In fact, the CDC estimates that as many as 12 million head lice infestations occur each year in children between the ages of 3 and 11 in the United States alone. Adults are not immune to head lice, though they may be less likely than children to suffer an infestation.
How do head lice spread?
Contrary to popular belief, head lice cannot hop or fly. Head lice move by crawling, and they can be spread in various ways. According to HeadLice.org, head lice can spread whenever there is direct contact of the head or hair with an infested individual. Head lice also can spread when an infested person shares personal articles, including hats, pillows, towels, brushes, hair ties and helmets with someone who is not infested.
What are the symptoms of head lice infestations?
Schoolchildren are typically tested for head lice at the beginning of each school year, and such tests may uncover an infestation before kids even begin to exhibit any symptoms. But kids can be infested with head lice, which can live up to 30 days on a human, any time of year. Parents should be on the lookout for the following symptoms of head lice:
• tickling feeling of something moving in the hair;
• excessive itching of the scalp, which may be the result of an allergic reaction to bites of the head louse;
• difficulty sleeping, as head lice are most active in the dark; and
• head sores that result from scratching and may lead to infections caused by bacteria found on the infected person's skin.
How can I reduce my child's risk for head lice?
Head lice are easily spread during the school year because kids spend so much time in cramped quarters with their friends and classmates. But parents can encourage their youngsters to take certain protective measures that can reduce their risk of being infested with head lice.
• Teach kids to avoid sharing certain items. Teaching kids to share can be important in their development as human beings, but it's important that parents teach kids to avoid sharing combs, brushes, hair ties and other accessories, hats, helmets, coats, scarves, towels and earbuds. Head lice can attach themselves to such items, making kids vulnerable to infestation when these items are shared.
• Avoid storing clothing in common areas. Coats, scarves and hats hung in common areas are vulnerable to head lice infestation, as lice can crawl from item to item, spreading infestations along the way. While the CDC notes that spreading head lice through inanimate objects is uncommon, it can occur. Teach youngsters to keep their clothing in their own lockers at school, and encourage educators to make separate hooks available to each student to reduce the risk of spreading infestations among classmates.
