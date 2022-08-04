SMITHVILLE — The Warrior Closet is a free program set up through Smithville School District that allows families to have accessibility to the school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items that they need.
Coming times and dates for the closet are 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19. According to Lisa Manz, family resource specialist, there are two trailers full of free clothing, shoes and school supplies available to those in needs. The closet is located in a trailer behind Smithville Middle School, 675 S. Commercial Ave.
The Warrior Closet seeks donations of gently-used articles of clothing from size 3T to those that would fit high-school age students. There is a metal bin located on the main campus behind Smithville Middle School where donations can be dropped off. Donations need to be in a bag that is tightly tied. Donations of underwear, socks and hygiene products must be new.
There are also multiple opportunities throughout the year to help the Warrior Closet in ways other than donating clothes. For more details or to volunteer, call Manz at 532-3178.
To help out the Warrior Closet, Citizens Bank & Trust, located at 100 NE Missouri Highway 92, will also be collecting school supply donations such as backpacks, colored and mechanical pencils, black gel pens, washable markers, glue and glue sticks, supply boxes, folders, notebooks and scissors.
Donations will be collected at the bank through Aug. 12.
