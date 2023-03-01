Wealth of socialization opportunities await Kearney seniors

Paul Kimball and Evelyn Monnig met at Kearney Senior Center. The couple are often seen cutting a rug during live music offerings on Tuesdays at the center.

KEARNEY — Thanks to a bevy of volunteers and a merger of resources, older adults in Kearney now have a slew of socialization opportunities at their disposal during the week in one centralization location: Kearney Senior Center, 600 N. Jefferson St.

There’s been a concerted effort since the pandemic from those in city administration, the Meals on Wheels program, Kearney Enrichment Council and senior center volunteers in Kearney to do more for older adults. Programs like Tech Café, where older adults can get help with digital devices like smartphones, moved from Firehouse Community Center to join other offerings like lunches and exercise classes at the senior center. While once open three days per week, the senior center is now a hive of activity each weekday.

Pandora Davis and Bill Barker like to cut a rug on Tuesdays at Kearney Senior Center.

Older adults can be seen packing the dance floor Tuesday afternoons at Kearney Senior Center as program offerings include free line dancing lessons and live music starting at 12:15 p.m. at 600 N. Jefferson St.
Line dancing lessons are also part of the Tuesday offerings at the center, with class participants getting a chance to show off what they've learned the same day during live band performances.
Food distribution boxes available each month to local seniors from Kearney Senior Center include a variety of fresh items. Free distribution occurs the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Volunteers work in rain, sleet and sometimes snow each month to provide area seniors free boxes of fresh food in Kearney. The only requirement to receive a box of free food is to be age 60 or older. While seen here in Mack Porter Park last year, the drive-thru distribution now takes place at Kearney Senior Center.

