Wealth of socialization opportunities await Kearney seniors

KEARNEY — Thanks to a bevy of volunteers and a merger of resources, older adults in Kearney now have a slew of socialization opportunities at their disposal during the week in one centralization location: Kearney Senior Center, 600 N. Jefferson St.
There’s been a concerted effort since the pandemic from those in city administration, the Meals on Wheels program, Kearney Enrichment Council and senior center volunteers in Kearney to do more for older adults. Programs like Tech Café, where older adults can get help with digital devices like smartphones, moved from Firehouse Community Center to join other offerings like lunches and exercise classes at the senior center. While once open three days per week, the senior center is now a hive of activity each weekday.
Kearney Enrichment Council’s Shelly Breyfogle and Angela Gudde used to organize senior programs at Firehouse Community Center on days when the senior center was closed. Now the pair offer their services and programs at the senior center. With resources merged, there’s now the Tech Café, cards or other games offered multiple days per week; hot lunches served at the center three days per week; Meals on Wheels food deliveries to homebound adults weekdays; exercise each weekday; transportation to essential services; group trips; and more.
“We are seeing people who came here for the meals that are now taking advantage of other programs,” said Meals Coordinator Kathy Meinert. “We are consistently getting new people.”
Breyfogle said Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center are now geared toward social things like free live country music and line dancing lessons. When the band begins to play at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, the center is transformed into a honky-tonk with a packed dance floor.
Paul Kimball and Evelyn Monnig met at the senior center and developed a love connection. The pair are regularly seen on the dance floor during live music Tuesdays.
“We love the dancing,” said Monnig.
Kearney Senior Center is the place to be on Tuesday!
Lillian Shull said she has been coming from Liberty for the chance to dance and meet more people.
“It’s great,” she said.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the center are geared toward health and nutrition with hot lunches and a new class called Chop and Chat.
“It’s something we are doing Wednesdays after our mobile food distribution pick-ups,” said Breyfogle. “After they come and pick up their free food box for the month, they can come learn recipes and things to do with some of the items they may get in the box.”
Free drive-thru food distributions of fresh foods for those 60 and older take place at the center the fourth Tuesday of the month. In addition to the monthly food box, seniors who qualify based on income can also receive a commodities box full of shelf-stable food items. Hundreds have been helped by the food items each month, said Breyfogle.
“There’s always something different and we just appreciate the chance to help out others in the community,” said Breyfogle.
“We are trying to do more special things. We’ve done a luau. That was so fun. We took a lot of pictures and had a backdrop,” said Meinert. “We also adopted a family for the Kearney Family Foundation around Christmastime, so we’re about supporting others, by giving our seniors in the community a chance to support others and give back as as well.”
