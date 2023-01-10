Today’s OTC hearing aids are intended specifically for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and often are less expensive than prescriptive hearing aids due to differences in device technology and the lack of professional services included with the purchase.
In October 2022 the Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. While they are advertised as a cost-savings for people with hearing loss, many are left wondering whether “budget-friendly” hearing aids are worth buying.
Previously, someone with hearing loss completed a hearing test, or audiogram, and then purchased a prescribed hearing aid through a hearing care professional.
“The most common signs of hearing loss include frequently asking others to repeat themselves, feeling that people are mumbling or unclear, and increasing the television volume,” said Elizabeth Gansen, Au.D., audiologist at Liberty Hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. “Good hearing aid candidates have difficulty following conversations in noisy environments and are motivated to take steps to manage their hearing loss.”
When a hearing loss is suspected, a hearing test continues to be the recommended first step toward management. However, the next step includes many options. A quick search for OTC hearing aids will yield a great variety of devices with a wide array of features and capabilities. OTC devices may offer a cost savings compared to prescription hearing aids; however, the responsibilities of selecting, programming, maintaining and determining benefit fall to the wearer.
Dr. Gansen compares OTC hearing aids to “reader” glasses.
“When used correctly, OTC hearing aids can be a good introduction to amplification. If the devices do not meet your needs, then prescription hearing aids are likely a better solution, just as prescription glasses are a better solution for people with more complex vision concerns," she said.
The doctor suggests that prescription hearing aids are still a good choice for most individuals with hearing loss. The cost of prescription hearing aids usually covers the devices themselves, a personalized fitting by a hearing care professional as well as maintenance and troubleshooting visits.
Audiologists and instrument specialists also will verify that the hearing aids are properly programmed. In other words, an audiologist will assist in every step of the amplification process to ensure hearing aids are correctly and comfortably fitted to optimize their benefits.
“We do not want to see people become frustrated or discouraged with their devices, ultimately deciding to stop using them,” Dr. Gansen said. She advises that many OTC hearing aids cannot be programmed by an audiologist. Instead, she recommends OTC device wearers contact the manufacturer’s customer service team as well as refer to resources such as www.audiology.org. She counsels people to remember that wearing a hearing aid is a process and takes both practice and patience to achieve the desired results.
If a person has questions about their hearing or any hearing device, Dr. Gansen recommends he or she schedule an appointment with an audiologist to talk about options and discuss realistic expectations. Additionally, concerns about sudden hearing changes, ear pain, drainage and dizziness should be addressed with an ear, nose and throat provider before pursuing hearing aids.
“It is common for us to counsel people who withdraw from social situations because they are frustrated or embarrassed about their inability to follow conversations clearly,” she said. “We want them to know that help is readily available, and that both OTC and prescription options can help them live a more fulfilling life.”
