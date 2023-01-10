Over-the-counter hearing aids: what you need to know

Today’s OTC hearing aids are intended specifically for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and often are less expensive than prescriptive hearing aids due to differences in device technology and the lack of professional services included with the purchase.

In October 2022 the Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. While they are advertised as a cost-savings for people with hearing loss, many are left wondering whether “budget-friendly” hearing aids are worth buying.

Previously, someone with hearing loss completed a hearing test, or audiogram, and then purchased a prescribed hearing aid through a hearing care professional.

