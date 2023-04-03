Worlds of Fun opens Saturday

This illustration shows one of the turns on the new Zambezi Zinger and how the train will look with passengers.

 Submitted Illustration/Worlds of Fun

KANSAS CITY — Worlds of Fun will open to the public for its 50th Anniversary season on Saturday, April 8. The Northland amusement park has undergone several updates and upgrades in the offseason ahead of the landmark celebration, according to a park press release.

Significant theming changes have been made throughout the park, including a new fountain and cobblestone plaza in Europa, a bell tower in Americana, major upgrades to ride queues and new signage.

