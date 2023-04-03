Worlds of Fun opens Saturday

KANSAS CITY — Worlds of Fun will open to the public for its 50th Anniversary season on Saturday, April 8. The Northland amusement park has undergone several updates and upgrades in the offseason ahead of the landmark celebration, according to a park press release.
Significant theming changes have been made throughout the park, including a new fountain and cobblestone plaza in Europa, a bell tower in Americana, major upgrades to ride queues and new signage.
The reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster will open to the public in late spring. Guests will have two opportunities to be among the first to ride, with the first happening before the ride opens.
As previously announced, Worlds of Fun is hosting a First Rider Expedition fundraising campaign benefiting Big Slick and Children’s Mercy Hospital. Donors will have the opportunity to be randomly selected to ride the first two trains of the roller coaster. The contest can be entered at worldsoffun.com/events/first-rider-expedition.
If not selected, guests will still have another chance to be among the first to ride Zambezi Zinger. Season passholders will also have an opportunity to be among the first to ride during an exclusive preview event. That date has yet to be announced, according to the park press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.