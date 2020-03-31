The Missouri Basketball Association released their 2020 boys and girls academic all-state teams and four area basketball players made the list.

Individuals nominated for the team must be seniors possessing outstanding moral character, a 3.25 GPA and at least a 27 on the ACT or an equivalent score on a similar college entrance test.

Grant Stubbs, Liberty boys: 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals per game.

Peyton Steenstra, Liberty boys: 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals per game.

Braeyln Cowan, Liberty North girls: 1.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals per game.

Tucker Sharper, Smithville boys: 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, 0.8 steals per game.