The Missouri Basketball Association released their 2020 boys and girls academic all-state teams and four area basketball players made the list.
Individuals nominated for the team must be seniors possessing outstanding moral character, a 3.25 GPA and at least a 27 on the ACT or an equivalent score on a similar college entrance test.
Grant Stubbs, Liberty boys: 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals per game.
Peyton Steenstra, Liberty boys: 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals per game.
Braeyln Cowan, Liberty North girls: 1.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals per game.
Tucker Sharper, Smithville boys: 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, 0.8 steals per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.