Prep Dig, a website that specializes in high school volleyball coverage, released its list of KC Metro Preseason Top 25 Players. Seven volleyball players from area high schools made the list.

Liberty

Bailee Middleton, an outside hitter for the Blue Jays, received the highest ranking of any local athletes as she was pegged No. 2 behind only Park Hill’s senior-to-be Kristen Birmingham. Middleton is currently ranked No. 4 on Prep Dig’s Missouri volleyball recruits for the Class of 2021.

The University of Mississippi commit is coming off a junior season where she earned all-state honors after Liberty placed third at state, the team’s highest finish in school history. Middleton led the team with 406 kills and 43 aces. Her 392 digs were third on the team behind seniors Elizabeth Stepp, 469, and Emily Glaser, 403.

Junior-to-be Madison Corf holds the No. 17 spot. Corf was second on the team in kills with 317. She finished fourth on the team in both digs, 122, and blocked shots, 6, while also finishing with 55 digs.

Sophomores-to-be Ashley Mullen and Brooklyn Young rounded out the list for the Blue Jays. Mullen, ranked at 21, finished second on the team in assists at 296. She also had 29 aces and 103 digs. Young, at the 22nd spot in the ranking, led the team with 19 blocked shots and her 160 kills ranked third to the Blue Jays.

Kearney

Kearney’s lone entry into the rankings landed just one spot behind Middleton as middle hitter Andi Kreiling earned the No. 3 ranking.

Kreiling earned all-state honors during her junior campaign as the Bulldogs finished 18-12-2. She notched 293 kills, 27 aces, 18 blocked shots, 58 digs, 13 serves received and 2 assists.

Liberty North

The Eagles head into the 2020 season with two seniors on the top 25 list as setter Addison Beagle landed at No. 7 and middle hitter Isabel Zimmerman ranks No. 11.

Beagle led the team with 743 assists and her 270 digs trailed only senior Allie Hinkley’s 334. She was also third in aces with 24 and seventh in kills, 43, and blocked shots, 3.

Zimmerman led the team in aces with 73 and blocked shots with 26. Her 228 kills were second behind senior Taylor Gates’s 328. She was also sixth in digs at 82 and serves received at 82.